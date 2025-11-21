N.H. State Rep. arrested for sharing explicit photo without consent, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire State Representative was arrested on charges that he shared an explicit photo without the victim’s consent, officials say.

31-year-old Bryan Morse of Franklin, N.H., was arrested on November 20, with a charge of “Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sex Images,” according to police.

Morse is a Republican State Representative for N.H’s Merrimack District 3.

The arrest comes 6 months after the incident was originally reported to police.

“On May 16, 2025, the Nashua Police Department took a report from a female victim who stated Morse had posted explicit photographs of her on a social media application,” according to the Nashua Police.

Morse released a statement on his Facebook page, Thursday.

"Recently, I was informed that a warrant had been issued for my arrest based on a false accusation. I immediately turned myself in and will be pleading not guilty as I work to clear my name and address these charges," Morse’s statement reads in part.

Morse has launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with his legal bills.

Morse was released on $200 cash bail, according to police.

He is due back in court on December 18.

