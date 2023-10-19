NH ski resort to remain open for coming season with help from Indy Pass

JACKSON, N.H. — In a surprise move, a popular New Hampshire ski resort that initially announced its closure for the upcoming winter season now says it’ll stay open.

The Fichera family and Indy Pass announced on Wednesday that Black Mountain Ski Area will remain open for the 2023-2024 season.

“We understand how important Black Mountain is to the community, and that skiing and riding should not be something for a privileged few,” Black Mountain wrote on its Facebook page. “Together, we will get Black Mountain open for another season and work towards finding a buyer that will keep it open indefinitely.”

Just a week prior, the Fichera family said the ski area would not be able to open due to “soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather and extreme staffing shortage.”

However, with help from Indy Pass, the family confirms they’ll be able to stay open for the time being.

The Fichera family and Indy Pass are proud to announce that Black Mountain will open for the coming season. We... Posted by Black Mountain on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group