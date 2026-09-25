NH police arrest 20-year-old man after swastikas, hateful graffiti spray-painted on business

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of vandalizing a Manchester, New Hampshire business with hateful graffiti.

Manchester police said 20-year-old Tyler Inman of Allenstown was charged with criminal mischief and falsifying evidence in connection with the incident.

Police said they were notified on Wednesday, Sept. 16, that several windows at Moka Pot on Hanover Street had been broken.

According to officers, the words “White Power” and swastikas had been spray-painted on the business.

Police established probable cause to issue a warrant for Inman’s arrest. He was taken into custody Thursday night.

“The hateful and disgusting vandalism we saw last week at The Moka Pot is something the City of Manchester unequivocally condemns,” said Mayor Jay Ruais.

The case will be prosecuted in coordination with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

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