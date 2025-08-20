NH man pleads guilty to buying live-streamed child porn, US Attorney says

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has admitted to his conduct involving the sexual exploitation of minors, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said Tuesday.

David Mendum, 46, of Harrisville, pleaded guilty in federal court to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, Creegan said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro scheduled sentencing for Nov. 25.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Mendum was paying child sex traffickers in the Philippines to create live-stream child sexual abuse material and transmit it to him over the internet.

The Department of Homeland Security led the investigation, with assistance from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Epping Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

