NH man gets time in federal prison for possessing child porn while on supervised release

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to serve nearly a decade in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said.

Ryan Vallee, 31, of Harrisville, was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliott handed down his sentence.

Vallee was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

In April, Vallee pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the production of child sexual abuse material.

“The defendant is a recidivist offender who illegally sought out CSAM while on federal supervised release,” Creegan said. “This case is one of many that highlights the importance of reporting child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A cyber tip to NCMEC alerted law enforcement to online activity that led to the detection of the defendant’s crime.”

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, on June 6, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Vallee’s home, car, and electronics.

During the search, law enforcement found a cellphone that contained four videos of child sex abuse material and 175 images of child sex abuse material, and an SD card that contained 11 videos of child sex abuse material.

At the time, Vallee was on federal supervised release after prior convictions in 2017 for interstate threats, computer fraud and abuse, aggravated identity theft, and cyberstalking.

The Department of Homeland Security led the investigation. The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisville Police Department and the Belmont Police Department provided valuable assistance.

