NH man accused of taking photos of woman undressing using hidden camera in her apartment

A New Hampshire man is accused of placing a hidden camera in a tenant’s apartment and taking photos of her undressing over a period of years.

According to Amherst police, an investigation that began in mid-2024 revealed that Charles McGuire, 70, had allegedly recorded a female tenant without her knowledge or consent for more than four years.

Detectives allegedly recovered over 9,000 images depicting the tenant and other potential victims in various stages of undress.

McGuire has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking, and 45 counts of invasion of privacy, according to Amherst police.

Police say they’re looking to identify other victims who may have been unknowingly recorded.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who attended social gatherings or visited the home at 30 The Flume during the last several years.

