NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at age 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore died on Saturday, according to reports. He was 25 years old.

The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore.



Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qFVwMxRiSM — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2026

According to WLKY out of Louisville, KY, Moore was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a garage in New Albany, Indiana.

Moore was a standout wide receiver for the Purdue Boilermakers, playing there for three seasons before heading to the NFL Draft.

Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 draft, playing there for three seasons before being traded to the Falcons in 2024, then signing with the Vikings on a 1-year deal in 2025.

The Minnesota Vikings released the following statement on Saturday.

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on Rondale Moore's tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/vyj7gbV336 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the news of Moore’s death was “devastating.”

Statement from Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on the devastating news of Rondale Moore's death. pic.twitter.com/368whtqFjA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026

Moore's death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group