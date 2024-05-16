NFL schedule release: Here’s when and where the Patriots will play in 2024

FOXBORO, Mass. — There are plenty of questions entering the 2024 season for the New England Patriots. How will Jerod Mayo fare in his first campaign as head coach? When will 2024 #3 overall pick Drake Maye make his first start if at all? Will the offense be improved enough to lift them out of the basement of the AFC East?

One question is now answered: When the games will be played.

One of the dates to circle on the calendar: The Jacksonville Jaguars will host New England for a game at Wembley Stadium on October 20, the third game the Patriots will play in London.

The full schedule is below:

Week 1: At Cincinnati Bengal @1:00 PM

Week 2: Vs. Seattle Seahawks @1:00 PM

Week 3: At New York Jets @8:15 PM

Week 4: At San Francisco 49ers @4:05 PM

Week 5: Vs. Miami Dolphins @1:00 PM

Week 6: Vs. Houston Texans @1:00 PM

Week 7: At Jacksonville Jaguars @9:30 AM

Week 8: Vs. New York Jets @1:00 PM

Week 9: At Tennessee Titans @1:00 PM

Week 10: At Chicago Bears @1:00 PM

Week 11: Vs. Las Angeles Rams @1:00 PM

Week 12: At Miami Dolphins @1:00 PM

Week 13: Vs. Indianapolis Colts @1:00 PM

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: At Arizona Cardinals @4:25 PM

Week 16: At Buffalo Bills @1:00 PM

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

