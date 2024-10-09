NFL places Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers on exempt list; not allowed to practice, play

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL placed New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers on the commissioner’s exempt List Wednesday, days after the team captain was charged with assault, strangulation, and drug possession following an incident at his Braintree home early Saturday morning.

Peppers, 29, will not be allowed to practice or play while on the list. Only NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the ability to place a player on the exempt list and the designation is reserved for “a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances,” according to NFL.com

The destination still allows Peppers to attend meetings, workouts and receive treatment at the team’s Foxboro facility but Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told the media he did not anticipate Peppers returning to the building for the foreseeable future.

A police report by Braintree police alleges that Peppers’ girlfriend called police around 4:15a.m. Saturday morning saying that her boyfriend hit, choked her, took off her clothes, and put her outside.

The caller said she was choked at least six times, had her head smashed against the wall, and was pushed down the stairs.

Peppers told police a different story, that an argument started after they had sex.

The police report alleges Peppers said after having sex with a condom, his girlfriend tried to have sex with him without one, and when he refused she started to argue with him and became angry.

Peppers stated he asked his girlfriend to leave but she refused. He denied ever putting his hands on her and said she fell down the stairs by herself because she was intoxicated.

Peppers is being charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance believed to be cocaine.

Outside of Quincy District Couty Monday morning, Peppers’ attorney Mark Brofsky said, “We have evidence that completely contradicts the victim’s story and I expect my client to be fully exonerated.”

Peppers was named one of six Patriots captains before the season began.

Peppers was issued a no-contact order from the victim and pleaded not guilty in court.

His next scheduled court date is set for November 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

