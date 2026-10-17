NFL insider report: Patriots likely to activate A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass, — The New England Patriots are likely to activate A.J. Brown off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, sources say Brown will likely play against the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The #Patriots will likely activate WR AJ Brown off Injured Reserve to play against the #Jets on Sunday, sources say. Brown returned to practice this week after a stint on IR with a high-ankle sprain and now an anticipated return to the field. https://t.co/UknZRnrv8T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2026

Brown returned to practice this week after missing four games due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the team’s season-opening game on September 10.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who had been dealing with a right shoulder injury, also returned to practice this week. The Patriots are dealing with several injuries, including TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell, who are questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England, 3-2, has won two straight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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