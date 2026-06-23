Newton-Wellesley Hospital not the cause of staff brain tumors, investigation finds

NEWTON, Mass. — A year-long investigation into Newton-Wellesley Hospital has determined that the hospital facility is not the cause of the outbreak of tumors and other health issues among nearly a dozen staff members in recent years.

25 Investigates learned last April that 11 staff members with ties to that fifth-floor unit have been interviewed by Newton-Wellesley investigators after multiple nurses were diagnosed with brain tumors.

External investigations by Environment Health & Engineering (EH&E) and Dr. Stefanos Kales of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that the hospital did not pose any environmental risks, according to the hospital.

“These evaluations included extensive testing of air quality, water quality, radiation exposure, chemical and pharmaceutical safety, interviews with current and past staff, and a detailed review of potential risk factors. No exposures or environmental conditions were identified that could cause the types of benign brain tumors reported,” Newton-Wellesley Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Ellen Moloney told Boston 25 News.

The nurses began coming forward at the end of 2024 and were concentrated in the hospital’s labor and delivery department.

Five cases were various types of benign tumors, and six cases were “other health concerns.”

“We encourage anyone with ongoing questions or concerns to reach out directly to Occupational Health, Human Resources, or leadership for support and further discussion,” Moloney said. “Our goal remains to foster a safe, healthy, and supportive environment for everyone.”

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