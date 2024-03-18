Newton homeowners hoping to fight hate with humanity after display of Israeli hostages defaced

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are investigating a hate crime and searching for the person responsible for defacing dozens of pictures showing Israeli hostages. A homeowner created the display in his front yard which spans more than 100 feet.

Even the mayor and a city councilor stopped by Homer Street yesterday to see the vandalism for themselves. Just about every picture is either covered in black spray paint or it’s ripped off. The homeowner says this act of hate has no place here.

“This took a long time, this took a lot of hate,” said Miriam Kosowsky of Newton.

Pictures of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were either defaced or torn down from a more than 100-foot-long display in front of the Kosowsky’s home in Newton.

“I hope this is not a sign of what’s coming in a community like this where all kinds of people live in this community, Muslim, Jew, all nationalities live here in peace and to be desecrated like this is unacceptable,” said Benny Shamash of Newton.

Shortly after the October 7th attack, Jeff Kosowsky put up the pictures along his front yard. He says he’s only received positive feedback from neighbors. Now he’s hoping to fight hate with humanity.

“What we’re asking is that anybody has hostage posters, put them up they tried to silence these people they tried to take away their faces their identities,” said Miriam Kosowsky of Newton.

The Kosowkys notified the police and the FBI. While the investigation into the alleged hate crime continues, the Kosowsky’s say they are going to leave up the vandalized posters.

“At the moment we think it’s really important as a lesson there are so many people spewing words of hate,” said Miriam Kosowsky.

“There has to be set an example this can’t go on in our communities and I think the attention is helpful and realize that people are good and just don’t want this in their community,” said Jeff Kosowsky.

Neighbors are disgusted, but they aren’t letting one bad act define their community.

“It’s pointless,” said Barbara Swartz of Newton. “It doesn’t do anything that doesn’t accomplish anything.”

The Kosowskys home address sign was spray painted as well. They tell Boston 25 News they’ve already received new signs to put out--and they eventually will. But they are hoping whoever did this will be caught.

