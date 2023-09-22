Tropical Storm Ophelia will bring rain to MA this weekend

BOSTON — Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to bring rain, storm surge, and windy conditions to parts of the east coast over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service updated its forecasting of Ophelia, previously known as ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen’ on Friday afternoon.

Tropical Storm

Boston 25 News meteorologist Shiri Spear, says tropical storm conditions will not reach New England, but we will see steady rain.

This system will likely be named #Ophelia later today. Tropical storm conditions will NOT reach #NewEngland, but steady rain will. Be ready for showers at times Sat-Mon locally. pic.twitter.com/groDyoNUyc — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 22, 2023

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware; Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds; Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island; and Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Tropical Storm

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia; Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia; Neuse and Pamlico Rivers; Portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

Watch for live updates on Boston 25 News, and download our apps to stay up to date.

INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group