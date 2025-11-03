Newburyport police arrest two men on drug trafficking charges

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two men were arrested by Newburyport Police early Sunday morning on drug trafficking charges, with one also facing firearms violations.

Samuel Lash, 39, of Friendship, Maine, and William A. King Jr., 45, of Brockton, were taken into custody after police discovered drugs and weapons during a vehicle search.

City Marshal Matthew Simons reported the arrests and charges against Lash and King.

Officer Schyler Reilly initiated the investigation at a gas station on Storey Avenue, leading to a motor vehicle stop where drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in plain sight.

The search revealed 931.5 grams of cocaine, 13.5 grams of crack cocaine, 7.1 grams of marijuana, and 4 units of Ecstasy, along with scales and cutting utensils.

A .357 caliber revolver, ammunition, and metallic knuckles were also recovered from the vehicle.

Lash has been charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine (More Than 200 Grams)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Possession of a Class D Drug With Intent to Distribute

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possessing Ammunition Without a License

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

King faced similar charges, including:

Trafficking in Cocaine (More Than 200 Grams)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts, Subsequent Offense)

Possession of a Class D Drug with Intent to Distribute

Two female passengers requested medical attention and were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

King is being held without bail, while Lash’s bail is set at $50,000, with both scheduled for arraignment in Newburyport District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

