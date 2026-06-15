2026 FIFA World Cup today: Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde, Belgium vs. Egypt on Boston 25

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continues Monday on Boston 25 News, even with no match scheduled at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

While play at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution resumes tomorrow evening, there is no shortage of World Cup excitement across Massachusetts.

Big matches on tap

Day five of the group stage features one of the tournament’s top contenders. Spain, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, faces Cape Verde in Atlanta at noon on FOX/Boston 25 in Group H.

Belgium then takes on Egypt at 3 p.m. on FOX/Boston 25 in Group G. That game will be played in Seattle.

Tuesday marks the next game at Boston Stadium, with Norway taking on Iraq in Group I at 6 p.m. Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Foxborough on Saturday night.

Local ties to the global stage

It’s a historic moment for Cape Verde, which is making its World Cup debut—and drawing strong support here at home.

Many Massachusetts residents will be cheering them on, including a Quincy designer with a personal connection to the team.

Alex Figueiredo helped design the crests on Cape Verde’s jerseys. What started as a celebratory shirt after the team qualified quickly turned into something bigger.

Players and coaches loved the design so much that they adopted it for their official World Cup kits.

Figueiredo is in Atlanta for the match and says he’s excited for the world to see the team—and his work—on soccer’s biggest stage.

Fan Fest in Boston

Back in Boston, fans are expected to pack City Hall Plaza for the FIFA Fan Fest.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs through 8:30 p.m., offering fans a chance to watch all three matches of the day alongside food, entertainment, and live performances.

The event is free, but registration is required in advance through the Boston FIFA World Cup website. As of early Monday, spots were still available.

Today’s schedule on Boston 25

Boston 25 News will guide viewers through a full day of coverage:

11 a.m. – Coverage leading into FIFA World Cup Live

– Coverage leading into FIFA World Cup Live Noon – Spain vs. Cape Verde

– Spain vs. Cape Verde 2 p.m. - FIFA World Cup Today

- FIFA World Cup Today 3 p.m. – Belgium vs. Egypt

– Belgium vs. Egypt Post-match 5 p.m. – Headlines and your latest forecast on Boston 25 News

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