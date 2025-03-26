Newburyport man pleads guilty to using fake identities, falsifying claims to defraud insurer of $2M

BOSTON — A Newburyport man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a home repair insurance provider by billing more than $2 million for purported repair jobs that were never performed, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Christian Decristofaro, 40, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for June 23.

Decristofaro was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October.

According to the charging documents, Decristofaro caused NE Premier Home Services LLC – a purported home repair company he controlled – to enroll as a contractor with a home repair insurance provider.

Decristofaro used fake identities to enroll nonexistent homeowners in insurance plans with the insurance provider, prosecutors said.

Decristofaro then reported fictitious home emergencies to the insurance provider, on behalf of the purported homeowners and asked that NE Premier be assigned to perform the repairs.

He then caused NE Premier to bill the insurance provider for the repair jobs, even though no repair work was done.

As a result of the fraudulent billings, between approximately October 2020 and June 2023, the insurance provider paid NE Premier approximately $2,196,323 for services that NE Premier had not rendered.

For the charge of wire fraud, Decristofaro faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, restitution and forfeiture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group