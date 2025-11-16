Newbury Fire Crews extinguish fire at popular resturant

NEWBURY, Mass. — The Newbury Fire Department, along with mutual aid partners, successfully extinguished a fire at Bob Lobster on Plum Island Turnpike on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. at 49 Plum Island Turnpike, prompting a swift response from the Newbury Fire Department and mutual aid from neighboring towns.

“Companies did a great job opening things up and chasing this fire to ensure that all hot spots were out,” said Chief Evans.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that three employees had evacuated the building as smoke emerged from the roof.

Newbury Fire Crews extinguish fire at popular restaurant (Newbury Fire Department)

A lieutenant on scene declared a working fire, which led to the call for mutual aid companies to assist.

Firefighters from Newburyport, Rowley, and Georgetown supported the effort on site, while crews from West Newbury, Salisbury, Groveland, and Amesbury covered Newbury stations.

Cataldo Ambulance and Atlantic Ambulance were present, but no injuries were reported.

The Newbury Building Inspector, Health Inspector, and Electrical Inspector provided support, and Newbury Police temporarily closed Plum Island Turnpike to allow fire apparatus access.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Newbury Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

