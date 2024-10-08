New workgroup formed in wake of Nashoba Valley Medical Center closure

A new workgroup has been formed to help those affected by the closure of Noshoba Valley Medical Center, Massachusetts’ Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

The Nashoba Valley working group, which had its first meeting earlier this month, aims to develop recommendations for new services in the healthcare industry.

The group will be spearheaded by Joanne Marqusee, Assistant Secretary in the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and Robert Pontbriand, Town Manager of Ayer.

“In the wake of Steward’s closure of Nashoba Valley Medical Center, this committed and diverse group of leaders has come together to understand the needs, address opportunities, and explore ideas to protect the health and well-being of those who live and work in this region,” said Marqusee. “As co-chairs, Robert and I are also committed to hearing and taking into account the voices of the residents in these towns. While we understand that the loss of this hospital has been difficult for these towns, we see an opportunity for the Working Group to develop proposals that have potential to make a real and positive impact.”

The list of Nashoba Valley Working Group members is as follows:

Hospital Leaders

Tricia Pistone, Senior Director of External Affairs, UMass Memorial Health Health-Alliance Clinton Hospital

Christine Schuster, RN, MBA, President & CEO, Emerson Health

Colin McHugh, President & CEO, Southern New Hampshire Health

John Jurczyk, FACHE, Covenant Senior Vice President, President of St. Joseph Hospital

Amy Hoey, RN, President, Tufts Medicine Lowell General Hospital

Other Health Care Providers

Stephany Godfrey, DO, Chief of Family Medicine at Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Amjad Husain, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Paul P. Harasimowicz III, MD, Chief of Surgery, Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Francis M. Sauvageau, Chief Executive Officer, Taravista & Miravista Behavioral Health Centers

John A. DeMalia, President & CEO, Community Health Connections, Inc.

Patti Onorato, Deputy Executive Vice Chancellor for Operations, ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School

William Reidt, Regional Vice President, Life Care Centers of America

Pre-Hospital Care (EMS/Fire Chiefs)

Timothy Johnston, Fire Chief, Town of Ayer

Art Cheeks, Fire Chief, Town of Groton

Robert Sideleau, Fire Chief, City of Leominster

Brian Borneman, Chief of Department, Pepperell Fire

Steele McCurdy, Fire Chief, Town of Littleton

Community Leaders

Mark Haddad, Town Manager, Town of Groton

Jason M. Main, Director of Veterans Services, Town of Leicester

Chelsey Patriss, Executive Director, Health Equity Partnership of North Central Massachusetts

Tamara Bedard, RN, Community Health Manager/Local Public Health Nurse, Nashoba Associated Boards of Health

Lori A. Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Aging Services of North Central Massachusetts, Inc.

Elected Officials

Congresswoman Lori Trahan

Marian Ryan, District Attorney of Middlesex County

State Senator John Cronin, Worcester and Middlesex District

State Senator James B. Eldridge, Middlesex and Worcester District

State Senator Edward J. Kennedy, First Middlesex District

State Representative Margaret Scarsdale, First Middlesex District

State Representative Danillo A. Sena, 37th Middlesex District

Labor

Audra Sprague, RN, Co-chair MNA at Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Tim Foley, Executive Vice-President of 1199SEIU

Other State Leaders

Gregg Meyer, MD, Head of Incident Command, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

