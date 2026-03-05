Local

New video shows pickup truck crashing into Zakim Bridge barrier

By Boston 25 News Staff
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Video obtained by Boston 25 shows a truck swerving to avoid a broken-down car in the center lane on the Zakim Bridge back in February.

The car is seen crashing into the barrier of the bridge.

It occurred around 5:30 a.m. on a part of the bridge that runs above the Bunker Hill Community College campus in Charlestown.

Traffic was backed up for hours during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

