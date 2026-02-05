Crash leaves pickup truck dangling over wall on Boston’s Zakim Bridge

BOSTON — A serious crash left a pickup truck partially dangling off the side of the deck of the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Thursday morning.

Aerial video of the crash showed the truck perched on a snowbank in a precarious position, with the front right tire hanging over a concrete wall on the northbound side of the highway.

MassDOT said the right lane at Exit 19 was closed due to the crash.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s injuries.

A tow truck was spotted at the scene, and crews were working to get the truck back down onto the road.

Morning commuters were slowly making their way through in the left three travel lanes.

The Zakim Bridge is a single-level, 10-lane cable-stayed bridge. It features a unique 183-foot-wide deck carrying four lanes each way of Interstate 93.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

