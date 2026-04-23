New video shows moments immediately before fiery crash in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — New dashcam video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the moments a wrong-way driver was flying down 495 in Chelmsford before a fiery crash.

The driver with the dash cam has to swerve out of the way as the speeding vehicle just avoids clipping the car.

More dash cam video shows the car crashing in the distance.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway at the Hunt Road overpass shortly before 10 p.m. found a wrong-way driver who had collided with a driver who was traveling in the correct direction, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Chelmsford Fire Department said the crash caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames, prompting fire suppression and rescue operations.

All three victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to the hospital, fire officials said. The wrong-way driver suffered life-threatening injuries, with at least one of the victims being transported from the scene in a medical helicopter.

0 of 10 Wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford

Video from the scene showed a crumpled sedan and SUV, along with several emergency vehicles blocking travel lanes.

The highway was closed at Exit 88 for more than four hours as crews worked at the scene, reopening just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

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