New video shows moments after Brown University shooter left campus

PROVIDENCE, RI — New video being released by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office shows the moments the man who opened fire on Brown University’s campus fled the deadly scene.

The attack on December 13 triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Uzbekistan, were killed.

The video, taken from a shuttle dashcam shows the suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, walking through a parking lot near where the shooting took place.

He is wearing dark clothing and walking with one hand in his pocket. As the vehicle turns down the street, you see police response.

Neves Valente is also responsible for the killing of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro two days after the Brown shooting.

Neves Valente was found dead in a New Hampshire storage unit after a six-day manhunt across three states.

The University announced new safety measures being implemented as Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has asked the city’s Director of Emergency Management to hire an external consultant to evaluate the response to the December 13 shooting.

Brown resumes classes next week as the city works to strengthen emergency protocols and support the campus community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group