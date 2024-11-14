New video shows falling metal beam miss commuters by inches outside South Station

BOSTON — New video shows the scary moments a falling metal beam outside South Station nearly spelled disaster for people walking underneath.

On Friday during the after-work commute, scaffold planking became detached from the roof of One Financial Center.

Video shows the beam striking part of South Station before falling to the ground below.

Passersby can be seen looking up in shock as the planking comes within inches of hitting a man wearing a black backpack.

A woman from Brockton recounted the harrowing ordeal, saying in part that she was “traumatized.”

“I heard this loud bang,” she explained. “When I looked up, I saw this piece of huge metal come flying down… All I could’ve said was, ‘Run everybody, run!’”

The woman claims she caught the attention of commuters who scattered out of the way as the piece of metal hit the ground near the station’s front doors.

“Someone could have been killed today,” the woman told Boston 25 News in an interview on Saturday. “This has happened before.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

The MBTA said the object did not come from South Station.

Suffolk Construction told Boston 25 Saturday the piece of metal did not come from their construction on the South Station Tower.

Boston 25 has reached out to One Financial Building and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

