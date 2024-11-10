‘I’m traumatized’: Commuters recount scare from the sky outside South Station

BOSTON — Commuters out of South Station say they nearly missed a flying piece of metal that landed just outside the station’s front doors.

“I’m traumatized,” said Michelle Trail.

Trail takes the Stoughton commuter rail every day.

The Brockton woman told Boston 25 she was leaving work early Friday and crossing Summer Street when she noticed a piece of metal plummeting towards the ground – and near South Station commuters.

“I heard this loud bang,” she explained. “When I looked up, I saw this piece of huge metal come flying down… All I could’ve said was, ‘Run everybody, run!’”

Trail claims she caught the attention of commuters who scattered out of the way as the piece of metal hit the ground near the station’s front doors.

She added, “It was probably almost the size of an average door… It’s a heavy, thick piece of metal.”

Boston 25 crews caught a scene with yellow tape being taken down Friday afternoon.

“Someone could have been killed today,” Trail said. “This has happened before.”

In March, A steel beam plummeted hundreds of feet from the South Station Tower after becoming dislodged from the upper floors of the South Station Tower in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The beam was lodged on the ninth floor – just above a pathway to the commuter rail.

Trail finished, “If you can’t secure the location, then close the station. We’ve been lucky a few times, we’re not always going to be this lucky.”

The MBTA said the object did not come from South Station.

Suffolk Construction told Boston 25 Saturday the piece of metal did not come from their construction on the South Station Tower.

Boston 25 has reached out to One Financial Building and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

