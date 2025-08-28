New video shows car fire that closed part of Mass. Turnpike in Boston’s Prudential Tunnel

BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike was closed to traffic on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in the Prudential Tunnel.

The eastbound side of the highway in Boston before Exit 133 was closed as a result of the car fire, MassDOT warned drivers.

Video from the scene shows the sparking car filling the tunnel with black smoke.

The fire backed traffic up for miles, leading to a complete standstill.

“Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the affected area,” MassDOT said in an advisory. “Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Crews have since cleared the scene and all lanes have reopened.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

