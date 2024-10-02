“A new type of scam”: Lowell PD warns residents of a new package delivery scam

LOWELL — Lowell Police Department is warning the community of a new type of package delivery scam that is targeting their residents.

Several reports have come in which residents will receive a package from an unknown sender that they did not order, often from FedEx, UPS, or another package delivery company. Opening the package reveals a note telling residents to scan a QR code to find out who it was sent from.

Lowell police are now warning the community to not scan any QR code from any package they did not order. The QR, once scanned, can be used to gather and steal personal information from resident’s phones.

“Brushing” scams often use someone’s personal information to write fake reviews online to boost the profits of merchandise. According to the United States Postal Office, “Since the merchandise is usually cheap and low-cost to ship, the scammers perceive this as a profitable pay-off.” Despite getting free stuff, your personal information is accessible to scammers.

In a statement from the Lowell Police Department “This is a new type of scam that we have not previously seen here in the City of Lowell,” said Superintendent Greg Hudon. “We want to warn all residents not to scan the QR code if they receive an unsolicited package, and we always encourage residents to contact Lowell Police if they believe they have received a scam attempt.”

If you believe that you may be a victim to a Brushing scam, contact 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

