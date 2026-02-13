New theory linking Epstein files to Gardner art heist debunked

GARDNER, Mass. — Thirty-six years after the Gardner Art Heist, no one knows where the stolen art is right now, but a recent social media post suggesting the Epstein files might contain a new lead is getting a lot of attention.

Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward took the post to the FBI Agent who led the Gardner investigation for decades.

“Initially, it seemed really exciting and really promising,” retired FBI Agent Geoffrey Kelly told me.

In his 22 years as the FBI’s Gardner Heist lead investigator, Geoffrey Kelly has run down a lot of leads, this one among the strangest.

A social media video suggested that the recently released Epstein files might contain a lead to two of the stolen Gardner art pieces that haven’t been seen in 36 years.

The post pointed to Epstein’s tax documents, which mention a Rembrandt self-portrait and a landscape with an obelisk,

It turns out that a Rembrandt self-portrait and a landscape with an obelisk, now credited to one of Rembrandt’s students, were among the pieces stolen from the Gardner on March 18, 1990, by two thieves disguised as Boston police officers.

“Why would these items be in a tax document?” Ward asked.

“Right off the bat, this seemed suspicious,” Kelly said.

So, Kelly looked into it, and he quickly figured out that the artwork in the Epstein files is not the Gardner Museum stolen artwork.

“It was good it was brought to everyone’s attention, but it’s yet another theory that can be debunked with a minimum of effort,” Kelly said.

In a statement, the Gardner Museum agreed, saying the post was a distraction.

“Accuracy is of the utmost importance when discussing matters related to the stolen works of art, as misinformation can hinder our active investigation and further delay the safe return of these works,” the statement said.

Next month, Geoffrey Kelly, who is now retired from the Bureau, will publish “Thirteen Perfect Fugitives,” his account of the FBI’s investigation.

He is certain that one day, all of the art will be recovered, but there’s one place that might be ruled out.

“Any chance the paintings are on Epstein Island?” Ward asked.

“I doubt it! But you never know,” Kelly said.

There is a $10 Million reward in the case.

Contact the Gardner Museum directly at reward@gardnermuseum.org.

