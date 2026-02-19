New South Station fare gates affected by rain, wind and snow, Keolis says

Fare gates at South Station were covered again on Thursday morning, just months after a major state investment to install the new infrastructure.

The gates were back open by Thursday evening.

According to Keolis, wind has become a major factor in how the equipment functions in the open space of South Station. Although the gates were designed with weather in mind, a company spokesperson says that the wind has posed a challenge.

“Recent storms have demonstrated that wind is a significant environmental factor in the new space at South Station and alternative options to the gate covers are being assessed to protect the equipment from wind-driven rain and snow,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, the gates in this specific area at South Station will be covered during rain or snow to protect the infrastructure.”

Keolis is currently assessing alternative options to the current gate covers to provide more permanent protection against the weather.

For now, the company will continue to cover the gates in specific areas of South Station during periods of rain or snow.

“This is just a way for them to continue making more money for the taxpayers to pay and that’s how I look at it, unfortunately,” one commuter tells Boston 25 News.

“Really a way for people to tap in, they can’t tap out right now at the commuter rail stations but to tap in and then ensure that they’re paying their fare which is important and that’s why the T launched their fare engagement team, was really to help improve fare revenue collection,” said Executive Director Caitlin Connelly at TransitMatters.

Connelly says that although there is commuter frustration, fair gates are essential when it comes to MBTA revenue and fare transparency.

“We really believe that the fair gates are essential and are an important part of MBTA revenue and we know the T is facing a major fiscal cliff, so the fair gates are really important for that,” said Connelly.

Keolis tells Boston 25 gates are in service across the rest of the concourse area for passengers to access all tracks.

Keolis also adds that since the new fare gates opened earlier this winter, mobile mTicket activations through South Station are up 42% over the same period last year.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group