New snow map shows updated chance of snowstorm

Mass. — The Boston 25 weather team is tracking snow for Sunday and the possible effects it may have on the Patriots game.

Boston 25 Meterologist Tucker Antico says to expect light, wet snow “around the hours of 6 to 10 p.m.”

“Nothing crazy for the Pats game, some snow, but it will be light,” says Antico. “It will be light for the game.”

Pats’ kickoff is at 3 p.m., and at this point, light snow may begin accumulating, but to no more than a slushy inch or so. It is unlikely that the game is significantly impacted by snow. However, travel home will be more difficult as our storm strengthens in the evening and snowfall rates increase.

Sunday Snow Final Call —

Upped totals slightly from my AM update. Mild air keeps amounts in check, however.#NEPats playoff game will not be significantly impacted. Most snowfall occurs in the evening afterwards.



Snow is more heavy & wet with southeast extent! pic.twitter.com/IvuOTCzHO0 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 18, 2026

Antico says to expect the snow to be gone before Monday morning.

