New snow map issued for another winter storm this week

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 Meteorologists are tracking another winter storm expected to hit the area Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear says snow is not expected before 1 p.m. Tuesday, though a few flurries could develop by mid-afternoon.

“Steady snow is set to move in around 4 p.m., so this will impact the evening commute on Tuesday, peak during the evening hours, and wind down around 2 a.m.,” Spear said in her Monday morning forecast.

Tuesday evening and late-night commuters should expect slick road conditions. Cleanup efforts will be underway Wednesday, with the chance for a few lingering snow showers during the day.

“Between the two days, we’re looking at a coating to two inches for Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, with two to four inches north of Plymouth into Worcester, Boston, and Lowell,” Spear said.

Rockport through Portsmouth could see amounts on the higher end of that range, with up to four inches possible.

Spear also noted the potential for another storm on Sunday, though she said it is too early to provide details.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rebound, with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

