New snow map: Flakes will fly throughout Massachusetts on Wednesday

Residents west of Boston will experience plowable snow on Wednesday, marking the first of three possible winter storms in the coming days.

A new snow map issued by the Boston 25 Weather team on Tuesday night showed the potential for 3-5 inches in northwestern Massachusetts, with most of the state outside of the north and south of Boston will get 1 to 3 inches.

Boston 25 Snow Map for Wednesday 2/17

Rain in the morning will turn into a wintry mix as the day progresses, according to the Boston 25 weather team.

“This is going to come into some rain. We knew that some snow will take over and there will be some light accumulations,“ Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz said in his latest weather forecast. ”It’s been trending southward, but I’m going to keep my band stretched through much of the central part of Massachusetts at one to three inches. That’s away from the coastline in boston, according to an inch same in southeastern Massachusetts. Some higher amounts back here in the hillier terrain."

A winter weather advisory has also been issued in Massachusetts.

The snowfall is expected to be over by the time we wake up on Thursday morning.

