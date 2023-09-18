New simple test can detect certain cancers in woman

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Ovarian cancer kills around 13,000 women in the United States annually, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with nearly 20,000 new diagnoses each year.

Dr. Kevin Elias from Brigham and Women’s Hospital joined Boston 25 News to discuss a new study in which a simple test can detect breast and ovarian cancer.

Elias also talked about the Mighty Moose 5K Run/Walk which raises funds to advance research on the early detection of ovarian cancer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

