New safety system gives MBTA bus drivers a ‘second set of eyes’

BOSTON — More MBTA bus operators are getting a second set of eyes while they’re behind the wheel.

Mobileye Shield+ is a collision avoidance system for buses.

The MBTA started using the technology as a pilot program in 2021.

Now, the system is installed in every new bus, as well as some existing buses. In some ways, it’s similar to what drivers use in their vehicles.

“You get a lot of advanced warnings for say, a car in front of you that stops, or any lane departure early warnings. So this system tales all that technology and puts it in the hands of our bus operators,” said MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan.

As for one detail a casual passerby may not expect? “You’re going to hear the bus talking to you,” said Senior Director of Vehicle Engineering Bill Wolfgang.

Boston 25 had the opportunity to board one of the T’s new electric buses to see Mobileye Shield+ firsthand. Ryan Coholan walked traffic reporter Catherine Parrotta through the displays.

“The one on the right tells you about the right side, the one on the left tells you about the left side, and the one in front of the driver alerts the driver to what’s directly in the front path.” That display shows both vehicle and pedestrian symbols.

At first, they were green. But bus operator Samuel Staiti explained what can happen in other instances. “So if a pedestrian gets close, it will light up yellow, and it will display a message about a bus approaching. And if they get too close, they will actually flash red. It also beeps internally. So it lets me know that this person either hasn’t gotten out of the way, or they’re coming very fast.”

The person outside the bus would also hear an audible message that the bus is approaching. Staiti says he often sees pedestrians responding to those warnings once they hear them.

Mobileye Shield+ is already onboard 135 MBTA buses. It will soon be coming to more than 330 others, thanks to a 2025 USDOT grant.

The MBTA was one of only 14 departments to receive the funding, with the goal of improving road safety for all.

Something Director of Capital Program Planning Glenn Geiler says is crucial: “We are operating our buses on some of the oldest roads in the nation. We are surrounded by all sorts of roadway users, and every single person who is a transit rider is a pedestrian at some point in their trip as well. And so not only does it improve safety if you’re on the bus, but it improves safety for everybody.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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