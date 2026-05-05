Mass. — New rules for E-bikes could be on the way in Massachusetts.

E-bikes and scooters have boomed in popularity across the Commonwealth, but police departments have said they’ve seen an increase in accidents with the rise of those vehicles.

Governor Maura Healey is proposing a first-of-its-kind legislation for these vehicles, the Ride Safe Act.

The governor said in a letter to lawmakers that she supports the use of E-bikes as an affordable, convenient transportation option.

This legislation would provide clear rules to make roads and sidewalks safer.

Back in November 2024, Governor Healey signed a law establishing a special commission to study and recommend ways to regulate micromobility vehicles like e-bikes, mopeds, and electric scooters.

That commission published its report on recommendations for safe use of micromobility vehicles at the end of January.

The bill proposed by Healey establishes minimum age requirements for operating certain e-bikes and scooters, requires helmets for specific device categories, includes stronger requirements for higher-speed vehicles like mopeds, it also lays out the required equipment like lights, reflectors, and braking systems.

The governor said this legislation is expected to also clarify where certain devices can operate, whether that be in bike lanes, roadways, or sidewalks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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