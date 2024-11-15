New rankings name best elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 best elementary and middle schools rankings.

The publication noted that the rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“The 2025 best elementary and middle schools rankings offer parents a way to evaluate how schools are providing a high-quality education and preparing students for future success,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor for Education at U.S. News. “The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children’s education. Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond.”

The rankings focused on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts, while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects, according to the publication. Student-teacher ratios were applied to break ties in the overall score.

The best Massachusetts elementary schools

Woodland Elementary School in Weston Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School in Belmont Swallow Union Elementary School in Dunstable John D. Hardy Elementary School in Wellesley Benjamin G. Brown Elementary School in Somerville John Ward Elementary School in Newton Mason-Rice Elementary School in Newton Hunnewell Elementary School in Wellesley Spring Street Elementary School in Shrewsbury Albert S. Woodward Memorial Elementary School in Southboro

The best Massachusetts middle schools

Pierce School in Brookline Boston Latin School in Boston Jonas Clarke Middle School in Lexington William Diamond Middle School in Lexington Lawrence School in Brookline Winthrop L. Chenery Middle School in Belmont High Rock Middle School in Needham Weston Middle School in Weston Blanchard Middle School in Westford William H. Lincoln Middle School in Brookline.

To check out U.S. News’ full ranking, click here.

