New modern American steakhouse opens in Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON — SAVR restaurant opened this past summer within the eye-catching St. Regis Residences condominium in Boston’s Seaport, offering both condo owners and non-residents something to savor.

It opened its doors on July 13.

St. Regis residents have their own private interior entrance to the restaurant and the option for in-home private dining. But SAVR is open to all.

According to managing partner David Doyle, the spot will be “a modern, spirited American bistro,” serving creative comfort food classics, seafood, and cocktails.

SAVR’s menu includes fresh handmade pastas, seafood, and wood-fired grilled meats, with steaks a focus. Among a dozen or so craft cocktails are three different espresso martinis: dark, creamy, and gold.

SAVR’s open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday- Thursday.

They’re opened for brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday - Sunday and lunch from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

