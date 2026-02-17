New Mass. snow map for Wednesday, then 2 more chances for storms in coming days

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday marks the beginning of an active winter pattern with some light snow on tap for some Massachusetts communities ahead of heavier precipitation on Wednesday and the chance for two additional winter storms in the days ahead.

A patchy coating of snow is possible through 1 p.m. Tuesday, though Wednesday will bring a greater concern.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear shared a new snow map that shows the potential for up to 4 inches of snow in many areas on Wednesday.

Spear estimated a coating to 2 inches of snow in Boston and along the coast, with 2 to 4 inches north and west of Route 128.

New Wednesday snow map for Massachusetts

Precipitation will be heavier on Wednesday afternoon and night, with a mix of rain and snow. After dark, rain will start to turn to straight snow.

“I think by 5 p.m., you’re probably going to see a mix of rain and snow. I don’t think there’s going to be a ton of sticking. But it could start right around the time of the evening commute,” Spear said of Wednesday’s forecast. “Most of the accumulation is going to happen during the overnight hours when it’s slightly cooler.”

The snowfall is expected to be over by the time we wake up on Thursday morning.

This isn’t the only storm the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking. A Friday night into Saturday will bring a chance for a second storm, and a third storm chance comes Sunday night into Monday.

In addition to Wednesday, Weather Alerts have been issued for Friday and Monday, but specific storm details for those days have not yet become clear.

A graphic shared by Spear shows a 70% chance of snow on Friday, followed by a 60% chance on Monday.

Storm chance tracker

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates on potential Friday and weekend snow totals as this week develops.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group