New list focuses on STEM-related gifts for children

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but if you’re easily stressed over what presents to buy for kids, Perdue University is here to help.

A team at Perdue University is revealing their 2024 engineering gift guide.

It’s a collection of items for kids and teens to explore “STEM fields and inject a little education into the holiday fun.

According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, 24% of the U.S. workforce, early 37 million people were in STEM occupations in 2021.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that between 2022 and 2032, employment in STEM fields is expected to increase at a faster rate than in non-STEM jobs.

To help ensure that there are enough skilled workers, advocates say it’s important to expose kids to STEM fields early on.

It’s led officials at Purdue University to issue their list of this year’s top “Stem” toys, to help kids have a fun, but educational holiday season.

Tamara Moore with Perdue says this year the University focused on Microelectronics.

The dozens of gifts range from books, games, and products that teach kids about how to design, build, code, and more. Each item in the guide has been carefully reviewed.

For the full gift guide, visit the link here.

