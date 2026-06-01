New Hampton woman arrested for reckless conduct with deadly weapon in NH

NEW HAMPTON, NH — A New Hampton woman was arrested on multiple charges, including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, following a series of incidents in New Hampton, N.H.

Vanessa Cooke-Case, 50, faces charges after State Troopers responded to reports throughout the day regarding her actions on Waukewan Road and Winona Road.

State Troopers initially responded to 33 Waukewan Road at 9:45 a.m. for a suspicious person report and served Cooke-Case with a no-trespass order.

Later that day, at approximately 4 p.m., Troopers returned to the area after allegations that Cooke-Case was verbally threatening neighbors. Troopers remained on scene investigating these threats, which eventually led to the final incident.

Then, around 8 p.m., Troopers responded to 343 Winona Road for reports that Cooke-Case was shooting a firearm into the air. Troopers quickly took Cooke-Case into custody and secured the area.

Cooke-Case was arrested on felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and simple assault.

No injuries resulted from this incident, and authorities have stated there is no current threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

Cooke-Case is being held on preventative detention at the Belknap County jail, pending her scheduled appearance in Laconia District Court on Monday, June 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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