New Hampshire woman dies while on vacation in Florida

GROTON, Mass. — A Groton family is distraught after learning their middle child, Lindsey Partridge, 22, died while on vacation in Florida.

Partridge was boating off the Atlantic in Boca Raton, FL, when she died. The boat was 150 yards offshore at the time.

“Any boat smaller than 30 feet shouldn’t be out there and she rented a 23-foot boat,” said Donald Partridge. “It’s not her first time. She’s familiar with boats, she knows boats a little bit, but they went out and a big wave hit him and I guess she was thrown from the boat,” said her dad Donald Partridge.

“We’re crying a lot over crying in huddles,” said her mom Jessie Partridge. “She had such a full life I mean she golfed and she hiked.”

“She was my best friend,” said her sister Chelsea.

Partridge was with her boyfriend who the family says tried saving her.

“He turned the boat around and couldn’t get to her as fast as he wanted so he jumped in afterward and swam her to shore and she hit her head she had a fatal injury in the back of her head,” said Jessie.

It happened Sunday and a few hours later, police showed up.

“They said shut off the car Donny we need to talk it’s about Lindsey,” Donald recalled. “I have an Officer on the phone from Florida who’s going to tell you a series of events that happened. Is she OK? No she died.”

When the family learned her time of death was 12:15 p.m. Sunday, they realized they had just spoken to her 15 minutes earlier.

“They were having fun and they were really excited and that was around 12 o’clock and at 12:15, she died.” said Donald.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

