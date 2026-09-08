New Hampshire woman charged with OUI after crash leaves 1-year-old child seriously injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence after a serious crash that left a 1-year-old child injured Monday night.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Hanover Street and Belmont Street at 6 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Officers said they saw a 2003 Toyota RAV4, operated by 24-year-old Brianne Gonzalez of Manchester.

According to police, Gonzalez was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured.

She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said three passengers were inside the RAV4: a 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, and a 1-year-old child.

Officers said the child was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The two women sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the second vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac DTS, was driven by a 49-year-old Manchester man. He was also transported to a nearby hospital. Police did not share his condition.

Officers arrested Gonzalez and charged her with aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

She remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.

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