New Hampshire woman charged after mother dog, 7 puppies found living in disturbing conditions

HUDSON, N.H. — A southern New Hampshire woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say a mother dog and her seven newborn puppies were found living in disturbing conditions inside a detached garage.

Candice Riley, 50, of Hudson, was arrested Wednesday on eight counts of cruelty to animals in connection with a horrific discovery at her home nearly two months ago, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Officers and animal control responded to a home in Hudson around 9:45 a.m. on May 31, 2026, following complaints about excessive dog barking, police said.

During their investigation, authorities discovered a female Cane Corso and her seven puppies living in a detached garage that police described as containing numerous hazards.

Police say officers found trash and debris, exposed electrical wiring, batteries, deteriorating drywall, and an open gasoline container located near the dogs’ food and water bowls. The puppies were also reportedly living on soiled blankets.

Due to concerns about immediate safety and welfare, Hudson Animal Control removed the dogs from the property. A subsequent investigation revealed the mother dog had originally given birth to 10 puppies, but three of them had died.

Riley, who was not home when authorities rescued the dogs, was later identified as their owner. A warrant was then issued for her arrest.

She is expected to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on July 28.

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