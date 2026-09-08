New Hampshire voters head to polls for primary election

It is primary day in New Hampshire, with several contested races on the ballot, including races for governor, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate.

The Senate race is getting plenty of attention after outgoing Senator Jeanne Shaheen decided not to seek reelection. Current Congressman Chris Pappas is one of two Democrats running for the seat, facing scientist Karishma Manzur in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, former Massachusetts senator and former ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown is running against former senator and Congressman John Sununu.

Sununu has been out of office for 18 years and is now seeking a return to Washington.

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The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face each other in the November general election.

Polling hours vary across New Hampshire, so voters should check on the state’s website for their voting location. Voters must also provide proof of identity at the polls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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