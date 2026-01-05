New Hampshire therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient during office visit

BOW, N.H. — A pre-licensed therapist was arrested Monday in New Hampshire after a months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations, authorities announced Monday.

Daniel Thibeault is facing charges including two counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Bow Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Thibeault in August 2025 after police say they received a report alleging he had sexually assaulted a female patient during an in-office visit.

A warrant was issued for Thibeault’s arrest after detectives finished probing the report.

Thibeault is being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

Anyone with information about Thibeault is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Tyler Coady of the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3956 or via email at coady@bownhpd.gov.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

