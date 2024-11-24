New Hampshire State Troopers investigating fatal crash on the Interstate 93 ramp

SALEM, N.H. — 3 people are deceased as New Hampshire State Police investigate a crash on the Interstate 93 ramp in Salem, N.H.

State Troopers, alongside members of the Salem Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation, were dispatched at 2:02pm for a report of a single-vehicle crash at the Exit 2 offramp from 1-93 Southbound.

Initial investigations believed that the vehicle, a 2012 KIA Sportage, had veered off onto the right side of the offramp, traveling through the grass, and then striking a culvert. The vehicle immediately stopped.

Both the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as Rodney J. Dore, 71, of Pelham. The passengers were identified as Anne J. Dore, 70, also of Pelham, and Lisana M. Alexander, 45, of Salem.

The offramp was closed for a short period of time while troopers conducted initial investigations before reopening around 6pm.

As the investigation continues, N.H. State Police are urging the public with any information to contact Trooper Mark Lingerman at 603-223-4381 or mark.n.lingerman@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

