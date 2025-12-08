Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting child being treated at New Hampshire hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nursing assistant was arrested last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child who was undergoing treatment at a New Hampshire hospital where he worked, authorities said.

Alexander Colbath, 25, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Manchester District Court on a charge of felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Colbath was taken into custody on Friday, days after the alleged assault was reported to Manchester police.

Police didn’t reveal where Colbath was working at the time, only saying the incident happened at a “local” hospital.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

