New Hampshire man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearm charges

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Craig Pearson, 42, of Manchester, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Samanta Elliott scheduled sentencing for May 12.

According to the plea agreement, in late June and early July 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized a total of more than 600 grams of methamphetamine during two separate controlled purchase operations involving Pearson.

As a result, on July 7, 2022, DEA arrested Pearson, searched a hotel room he rented, and seized an additional 400 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of fentanyl, and a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

For the drug trafficking offense, Pearson faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, at least 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.

For the firearm violation, Pearson faces a sentence of not less than 5 years and up to life in federal prison, consecutive to any prison term imposed on the drug trafficking offense, up to 5 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group