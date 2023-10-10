New Hampshire man leading teams in helping evacuate civilians from Israel amid unrest

A New Hampshire organization called Global Rescue is leading teams in helping evacuate civilians from the Israeli war zone.

Dan Richards, founder and CEO of Global Rescue, has five operation centers across the world including one in NH with getting people out of harm’s way.

The organization has been helping people for more than a decade with medical services, evacuations and security services.

“We all come to work every day with a singular purpose: to be there for our members when it matters most. Our personnel are among the world’s most skilled professionals and our medical and security teams are staffed and led by combat-experienced military special operations veterans,” said Richards.

Prior to founding Global Rescue in 2004, Richards spent a decade in the private equity and financial services industries. He is a graduate of Middlebury College and received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College where he has served as an entrepreneur-in-residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group