New Hampshire man indicted for trying to kill a Border Patrol agent, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent in February has been indicted for attempted murder of a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said Thursday.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Blu Zeke Daly, a/k/a Cullan Zeke Daly, 26, formerly of Manchester, with one count each of attempted murder of a federal officer and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, Creegan said.

Daly was previously charged by complaint on Feb. 24 and has since remained under guard at a New Hampshire hospital, Creegan said.

Daly made an initial appearance in federal court on April 23.

According to the indictment, on the evening of Feb. 21, a Border Patrol agent encountered Daly driving alone in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, near the Canadian border.

The agent asked whether Daly had used any other names, at which point Daly drove away. The Border Patrol agent followed at a distance.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 22, Daly arrived at the Pittsburg, New Hampshire, Port of Entry, which is on the border between the United States and Canada.

The crossing was closed and the gate was locked. Prosecutors said the Border Patrol agent activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn.

Daly then fired a handgun at the Border Patrol agent, prosecutors said. The agent returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly.

For the charge of attempted murder of a federal officer, Daly faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon, Daly faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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