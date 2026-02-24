New Hampshire man charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent over the weekend has been charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said Tuesday.

Blu Zeke Daly, a/k/a Cullan Zeke Daly, 26, of Manchester, was charged by complaint with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, Creegan said.

Daly is currently obtaining medical treatment at a New Hampshire hospital and is under guard.

According to the complaint, on Saturday night, a Border Patrol agent encountered Daly driving alone in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, near the Canadian border.

The agent asked whether Daly had used any other names, at which point Daly drove away. The Border Patrol agent followed at a distance.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Daly arrived at the Pittsburg, New Hampshire, Port of Entry, which is on the border between the United States and Canada.

The crossing was closed and the gate was locked. Prosecutors said the Border Patrol agent activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn.

Daly then fired a handgun at the Border Patrol agent, prosecutors said. The agent returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly.

For the charge of attempted murder of a federal officer, Daly faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon, Daly faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

